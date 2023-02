Ukraine's Bakhmut: Inside the frontline city

The eastern city of Bakhmut has become the most active and violent frontline in the Ukraine war.

It is constantly pounded with both Russian and Ukrainian artillery, and infantry is fighting on the streets.

Our reporters James André and Mayssa Awad spent six days inside Bakhmut.

They followed Ukrainian soldiers fighting to hold the city and the last residents struggling to survive under constant shelling.

This is their exclusive report.