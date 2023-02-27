Kyiv denies Russian forces have captured Yahidne. Putin: West wants to 'liquidate' Russia
Moscow&apos;s mercenary Wagner group has been &quot;unsuccessful&quot; in seizing several areas around the eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukraine&apos;s military said.

Putin repeats claims the West wants to liquidate Russia.