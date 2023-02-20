Doug Mastriano Visits East Palestine, Ohio

Doug Mastriano should be the governor of Pennsylvania for all the hard work he did for the Pennsylvania citizens.

Now Doug is in Ohio showing us on the ground what it looks like and they are telling people in East Palestine that it's OK to go home and it's OK to drink the water.

Just looking at that river bank shows proof that you definitely don't want to drink the water and things are a lot worse than what they are telling us.

This video is shared under fair use for news reporting, and learning purposes.