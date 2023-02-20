Daisy Jones & the Six Season 1

Daisy Jones & the Six Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, DAISY JONES AND THE SIX is a limited musical-drama series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band.

In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world.

Fronted by two charismatic lead singers -- Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) -- the band had risen from obscurity to fame.

And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits.

Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth.

This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

Directed by James Ponsoldt (first five episodes); Nzingha Stewart (remaining last four episodes) starring Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Nabiyah Be, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Tom Wright, Timothy Olyphant release date March 3, 2023 (on Amazon Prime Video)