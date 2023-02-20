This Day in History: Station Nightclub Fire in Rhode Island

February 20, 2003.

100 people were killed and nearly 200 injured when a fire broke out at a rock concert at the West Warwick nightclub.

Pyrotechnics used in the stage show of heavy-metal band Great White started the fire.

Igniting the soundproofing foam along the ceiling.

400 panicked concert-goers attempted to exit the front entrance, causing a pile-up.

A local news crew happened to be on scene that evening, reporting on safety issues related to nightclubs.

The fire was the deadliest in the U.S. in over a quarter of a century