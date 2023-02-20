Manchester United 3-0 Leicester City - Premier League

Manchester United secure a 3-0 win over Leicester city in their Premier League clash to keep themselves in the title race picture.

David de Gea was at his best to keep the Foxes at bay to deny both Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho before Marcus Rashford fired the home side ahead.

Rashford notched his second in the second half after VAR confirmed that he was onside from Fred's pass.

Jadon Sancho came off the bench to wrap up the three points by finishing a fine team move.

United close within five points of Arsenal at the top of the table.