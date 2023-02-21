Body of missing woman Nicola Bulley found after three-week police search in England

English police confirmed on Monday that a body found in the River Wyre was a woman who had been missing for three weeks.
Police have not confirmed whether the body is that of missing mum-of-two Nicola Bulley
Police in Lancashire are carrying out a search operation for a woman who went missing three days ago while walking her dog. Nicola..
Peter Faulding had been working with the family of the missing woman in searches of the River Wyre