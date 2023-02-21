Captured, But Not Defeated: A Confederate Officer's Harrowing Tale in Battle Cry Of Freedom

Description: Step into the shoes of a Confederate officer as we take on the Union army in Battle Cry of Freedom.

As we lead our infantry and artillery platoons into battle, we face heavy casualties and intense enemy fire.

But through it all, we stand strong and experience iconic moments of heroism, including a showdown with an enemy general who refuses to back down.

In the end, we face our toughest challenge yet - being taken as a Prisoner of War by the Union commander, but not before leaving our mark on the battlefield.

Watch now to experience the intensity of the American Civil War in Battle Cry of Freedom.

Like and subscribe for more thrilling gameplay content.