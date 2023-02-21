Turkey Hit By a Series of Aftershocks Weeks After Massive Quake Killed Thousands

On February 20, a series of major aftershocks struck southern Turkey, a region still recovering from two devastating earthquakes on February 6.

The recent 6.3 aftershock struck Turkey's southern Hatay province near the Syrian border, where at least six people were reported killed and hundreds of others injured.

According to the Turkish Emergency Coordination Center (SAKOM), ninety aftershocks followed the initial aftershock, the largest of which was 5.8 magnitude.

SAKOM said on February 21 that at least 294 people were injured, and 18 people sustained serious injuries in the series of tremors.

The head of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), Yunus Sezer, said on Twitter that search and rescue operations are ongoing.

According to the White Helmets volunteer rescue group, over 130 people were injured in the affected region of northwest Syria.

Our teams are working to take the injured to hospitals, inspect the affected villages and towns, and remove rubble to open the roads for the ambulances, White Helmets, via CNN.

Officials have urged people to stay away from buildings, with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay asking the public , “not to enter the damaged buildings, especially to take their belongings.”.

The massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6 , leftover 46,000 people dead , in Turkey and Syria.

According to the AFAD, over 7,000 aftershocks have been recorded in Turkey since the initial February 6 earthquake