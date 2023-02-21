Som ET - 83 - Earth - ISS 053-E-53022-54020 - Aurora Borealis over North America

This video was taken by the Expedition 53 crew on board the International Space Station.

The sequence of shots was taken on September 28, 2017 from 07:38:20 to 07:54:58 GMT, on a pass from the northern Pacific Ocean, just south of Alaska, to the Gulf of Mexico, south of Florida.

The video begins looking at the Aurora Borealis over the northern Atlantic Ocean as the ISS approaches the northwestern United States and British Columbia.

The city of lights of northern United States are seen as the ISS flies southeast, where the fracking lights in North Dakota can be seen left of track.

As the ISS flies over eastern United States, more condensed city lights are seen as large cities like Minneapolis, St.

Louis, and Chicago.

The pass ends as the ISS approaches Florida and the southeastern United States.