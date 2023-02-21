GTW PREVIEW 120

Welcome to Paradigm Blindness with the Grand Theft World Podcast, episode 120.

In this episode, your host and helmsman, Tony Myers, takes you through the week's most significant current events.

The show starts with coverage of the tragic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which released toxic chemicals and dioxins into the environment.

Tony and his guests delve deep into the issue and try to clarify the corruption of the country's infrastructure.

They discuss the impact of vinyl chloride, a highly explosive and carcinogenic chemical, on the health of residents and the environment.

They also address concerns about handling the disaster and the urgent need for accountability.

Take advantage of this episode, where we'll keep you informed on the most critical events of the week.

Tune in now!