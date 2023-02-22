Pathaan collection day 28: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 1000 crore worldwide | Oneindia News

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has hit the ₹1,000-crore mark in terms of worldwide box office collections.

According to a tweet by Yash Raj Films, the movie garnered ₹623 crore at the Indian box office and about ₹377 crore in international markets as gross collections.In terms of net box office collections in India, the espionage thriller garnered ₹516.92 crore, becoming the fastest film to hit ₹500 crore, the film production company added in its tweet.

