Howard Schultz Says Starbucks’ New Olive Oil Coffee Drinks Are ‘Transformational’

Howard Schultz Says Starbucks’ New , Olive Oil Coffee Drinks Are ‘Transformational’.

The interim CEO told CNBC's Jim Cramer about the new line of drinks on Feb.

21.

This is a transformational moment in the history of our company creating a new category, a new platform, Howard Schultz, interim Starbucks CEO, via CNBC.

Schultz said he got the idea for the olive oil-infused coffee, dubbed "Oleato," after visiting Sicily.

Schultz said he got the idea for the olive oil-infused coffee, dubbed "Oleato," after visiting Sicily.

The new drinks debut Feb.

22 at 25 locations in Italy.

Schultz is convinced that "Oleato" will be a "market-maker.".

The drinks will hit the U.S. this spring, first in California.

Starbucks will also create an "Oleato" espresso martini to serve in Italy, Seattle and New York.

Starbucks will also create an "Oleato" espresso martini to serve in Italy, Seattle and New York.

Schultz is set to step down as interim CEO in April, but he'll keep his board seat and serve as an "Oleato" ambassador.

.

Laxman Narasimhan will be the new Starbucks CEO.

I’ll carry the Starbucks flag and the American flag all over the world for Oleato.

, Howard Schultz, interim Starbucks CEO, via CNBC.

But make no mistake, Laxman is the CEO and at the annual meeting on March 23, there’s only one leader at Starbucks.

It’s going to be him, Howard Schultz, interim Starbucks CEO, via CNBC