Xylazine: 'Zombie drug' causes menace in US as users get raw wounds on skin | Oneindia News

Last year, viral videos of people unable to stand and acting conspicuous on the streets of the United States triggered the emergence of a conspiracy theory that they are affected by some ‘zombie virus’.

Later the behaviour was discovered to be the result of the effects of drugs.

Xylazine, also known as ‘tranq’, ‘tranq dope’ and ‘zombie drug’, is the new substance in town that has deadly effects.

