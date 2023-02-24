Weekly News Roundup February 23, 2023

Our stories this week include: (1) the new Rescript (legal clarification) re: Traditionis Custodes and the Responsa ad Dubia, as well as additional confirmation that further restrictions on the Traditional Mass and sacraments are coming soon; (2) the opening of the dreaded "Abrahamic Family House" campus in Abu Dhabi (a monument to the heterodox Document on Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis in Feb.

2019); (3) resistance from a group of Republican Senators to a potential power grab by the World Health Organization (WHO); (4) the one-year anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war; and (5) the distribution of an important book by Cardinal Raymond Burke to all U.S. Catholic clergy.