Severe Weather Threatens Millions of Americans as Winter Storm Approaches

ABC News reports that 100 million Americans across 30 states are facing a major winter storm which is expected to bring heavy snow, high winds and potential tornadoes.

Winter storm warnings are in effect from New Mexico through Illinois with heavy snow forecast.

Meanwhile, high wind warnings remain in effect across the Southwest and the Great Lakes.

Potentially damaging winds and tornadoes could strike from Texas to Alabama and up to Ohio.

ABC News reports that whiteout conditions have been forecast across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and southern Nebraska.

Evening tornadoes have the potential to strike from Arkansas to Tennessee and into northern Mississippi on Feb.

Later on February 16, severe storms and possible tornadoes are forecast for parts of Mississippi and Alabama.

Prior to the storms hitting, the Midwest and the East Coast are experiencing record warm temperatures.

A number of record warm temperatures are expected to be set on February 15 and 16 before more average seasonable weather returns at the end of the week.

ABC News reports that about 200 records are poised to be tied or broken through February 17