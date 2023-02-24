Ukraine purchasing military equipment with crypto' | The Crypto Mile

One year ago today Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his amassed troop and tank formations across the international border into Ukraine.

Two days after the war broke out on February 24, 2022, the Ukrainian government's Twitter accounts posted requests for cryptocurrency donations.

Blockchains are transparent publicly distributed ledgers, and in the past year Ukraine has been able to identify that more than 100,000 people have sent aid to the war-torn country via cryptocurrency channels, claiming that some of these donations are coming from Russians, who have sent "significant amounts".

On this week's episode of Yahoo Finance's The Crypto Mile, our host Brian McGleenon spoke to Ukrainian deputy digital minister Alex Bornyakov, who said, "crypto donations to Ukraine has varied from one dollars worth, to millions of dollars".

Many charities and NGOs are accepting crypto donations for Ukrainian humanitarian relief with bitcoin and ethereum wallet addresses posted on their websites.