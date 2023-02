Crown Chats - Contending For Healing with Cristie White

In the bible, God created husbands and wives to love and honor one another.

These two people stand in the gap as one united by marriage.

When one falls down the other will lift them up even in prayer.

My guest is Cristie White and she recovered through the prayer and songs of her husband from being deathly ill in ICU.

Her story of the love from her husband and our heavenly Father will inspire you.