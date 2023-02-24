Ukraine war: '2023 will be the year of our victory' says Zelenskyy on first anniversary

Ukraine’s president has pledged to push for victory in 2023 as his country marks the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, which he called ‘the longest day of our lives'.
Ukraine’s president has pledged to push for victory in 2023 as his country marks the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, which he called ‘the longest day of our lives'.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says "2023 will be the year of our victory" as Poland says the first Leopard tanks have already been delivered..
Ukraine’s leader pledged Friday to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the..