Ukraine war: One year anniversary sees Ukraine withstand massive Russian onslaught

The UK defence ministry says Russia’s campaign now likely to focus on degrading Ukrainian forces and exhausting them rather than seizing substantial new territory.
The UK defence ministry says Russia’s campaign now likely to focus on degrading Ukrainian forces and exhausting them rather than seizing substantial new territory.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday accused NATO of actively participating in the war in Ukraine and working to dissolve his..
By Peter Fabricius*
As the world marks the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, it has..