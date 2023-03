North Korea conducted exercises using strategic cruise missiles.

North Korea fired four Hwasah-2 missiles into the Sea of Japan.

They started from a training ground in the city of Kim Chaek in the northeast of the DPRK.

In Pyongyang, they noted that the missiles flew 2,000 km and reached their targets.

As stressed in Pyongyang, these exercises clearly demonstrated the "combat readiness" of North Korea's nuclear forces.