Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will meet with China's Xi Jinping | Oneindia News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said that he would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This comes after Beijing called for peace talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

