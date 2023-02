German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits India, gets warm welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan | Oneindia News

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today arrived in New Delhi for a visit to India from February 25-26.

Scholz is accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation, and his visit to India is the first standalone one by any German Chancellor since the commencement of the Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism between the two nations in 2011, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

