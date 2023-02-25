Doctors are Cover Up Liars, Military Covid Vax Injured Can't Get Help

Dr. Jane Ruby has some really good witnesses she is interviewing Our military men & women are terribly INJURED from the Covid injections ( we shall not call them vaccines) and the Military is calling their own soldiers mentally ill and not helping them.

They are refusing to help heart attack victims of the shots and lying.

Our own military is killing our own military!!!

It is a DOD Operation to kill off our own soldiers!

The DOD Data Base 'was' so accurate and when whistleblowers came out about the facts of the dead and injured soldiers from the jabs, they went and erased the data from DMED!!

Our own Military is completley compromised.

" The DOD is forefront in committing this crime!!

Dr. Jane also answers some important quesitons too.

"Danny'AKA Terminal C.W.O ( both not his real name- a whistleblower from within the Military who is helping soldiers) reporting on this episode.

Folks we have been experiencing what is called a coup de'eta our government was taken over.

.

The W.H.O and Biden is pushing to take over the Constitution this May 2023 with the W.H.O.

Pandemic Treaty that will usher in forced vaccines and passports and more.

Call your politicans and demand we PULL out of the W.H.O.

We only have two months!!!