World Bank enhances bid to support Ukraine, announces another $2.5 billion aid | Oneindia News

On Friday, the World Bank announced $2.5 billion in additional grant financing from the US Agency for International Development (USAID )to support Ukraine's budget and maintain essential services.

The latest funding under the World Bank's Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine (PEACE) project lifts the total to $20.6 billion.

#WorldBank #RussiaUkraineWar #PEACE