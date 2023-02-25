'Only a matter time': First Lady hints that Joe Biden will run for re-election in 2024
'Only a matter time': First Lady hints that Joe Biden will run for re-election in 2024

'Only a matter time': First Lady hints that Joe Biden will run for re-election in 2024.

In a visit to Africa, Jill Biden said there's “pretty much” nothing left to do but choose the time and place for it.