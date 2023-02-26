40k Gang Members Moved to New Prison in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele "YOU'LL NEVER LEAVE"

2,000 suspected gang members (MS-13 and Barrio-18) in El Salvador have been moved to a huge new prison, the centrepiece of President Nayib Bukele's self-declared war on crime.

Tens of thousands of suspected gangsters have been rounded up in the country under a state of emergency following a spike in murders and other violent crime.

The jail will eventually hold more than 40,000 people.

Pictures show the first massive group of inmates tattooed and barefoot, being led to the facility in shackles.

President Bukele tweeted "This will be their new house, where they will live for decades, all mixed, unable to do any further harm to the population."