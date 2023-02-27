El Salvador opens 'Mega Prison' to curtail gang anarchy and violence | Explainer | Oneindia News

El Salvador the Central American nation infamous for brutal gang wars has transferred 2,000 people accused of gang membership to a recently opened “mega-prison”.

This move is a part of the government crackdown on the rampant gang violence and the turf battle that has plagued El Salvador for far too long.

In a video tweeted by the president of the country Nayib Bukele prisoners were seen wearing white shorts and with their heads shaved, running into cells.

Many had tattoos of their respective gangs that is the most important marker of their gang affiliation.

Today in this video, we take a look at this new Mega Prison and explain to you the history of the never-ending gang violence that has become ubiquitous in this country.

But before that, don’t forget to like, share and subscribe to Oneindia.

#Megaprison #Elsalvador #MS13Barrio18