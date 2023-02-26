Angel and the Badman 1947 Romance Western Full Movie

Angel and the Badman is a 1947 American Western film written and directed by James Edward Grant and starring John Wayne, Gail Russell, Harry Carey and Bruce Cabot.

The film is about an injured gunfighter who is nursed back to health by a young Quaker woman and her family whose way of life influences him and his violent ways.

Angel and the Badman was the first film Wayne produced as well as starred in, and was a departure for this genre at the time it was released.

Writer-director James Edward Grant was Wayne's frequent screenwriting collaborator.