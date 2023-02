Earthquake Of 4.3 Magnitude Hits Gujarat’s Rajkot | Oneindia News

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Gujarat on Sunday i.e.

26th February.

Tremors were felt in the region at around 3:15 pm.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake was reported 270 km northwest of Rajkot at the depth of 10 km #Earthquake #Gujarat #GujaratEarthquake