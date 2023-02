Turkey earthquake: Fresh 5.6 magnitude quake hits Turkey; damaged buildings collapse | Oneindia News

Fresh 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey: Damaged buildings collapse; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fires senior military commander, no reason given; Derecho storm is forecast to bring damaging hurricane-force winds across US; Israeli and Palestinian officials vow to curb violence.

#TurkeySyriaEarthquake #TurkeyEarthquake #Earthquake