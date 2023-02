Sanctions against Russia will continue so that nothing remains of the potential for aggression

'Our resolution, adopted at the UN General Assembly, gave a very good diplomatic impetus this week.

The resolution on peace for Ukraine, on the territorial integrity of our state, and protection of international law against Russian aggression.

In fact, we see that the essence of our Peace Formula is becoming the basis of specific international political and legal decisions, and the world majority supports them' – the Head of the State said in his evening appeal on February 25.