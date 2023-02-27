The Tracie Austin Show - Lisa O'Hara

My guest tonight is an abductee and her name is LISA O’HARA!

She’s written a book called ABDUCTED AND FURIOUS that details not only her abduction experiences by ETS AND THE MILITARY, but in it she talks about the TOOLS that you can use to STOP these abductions from happening if they’re happening to you, and by tools I mean the process of using various methods that she herself has put into place which have helped to rid these beings from taking her!Lisa has a Degree in Business Administration from San Jose State University in California where she lived until 2011.

She’s worked for many years in law firms, starting as a legal secretary and ending up in Information Technology on the IT helpdesk and went on to become a Network Administrator in other industries.

She’s now retired and After retirement, she discovered she was a psychic medium and that knowledge was the catalyst for many discoveries about herself, one of which was that she was an ET abductee.

After reading Terry Lovelace’s book Incident at Devil’s Den, she wrote to Terry Lovelace and he encouraged her to write her own book, detailing her ET experiences as an abductee.