Detroit Weather: Winter weather advisory issued for parts of SE Michigan today

A slick start to the week with sleet, freezing rain, snow and rain expected in the morning.

Eventually it changes to all rain by the afternoon.

Highs near 36 with winds east 10-20 mph.

***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR LIVINGSTON, OAKLAND, MACOMB, ST.

CLAIR AND LAPEER COUNTIES STARTING AT 10 A.M.

MONDAY THROUGH 4 P.M.

THERE'S ALSO A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SANILAC COUNTY STARTING AT NOON ON MONDAY THROUGH 8 P.M.

EXPECT SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS.