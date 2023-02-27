Derecho storm is forecast to bring damaging hurricane-force winds across US | Oneindia News
A rare storm phenomenon has brought blizzard warnings to several states in the US.

As per the National Weather Service, the storm called derecho, is expected to cause significant damaging wind events across the central US.

