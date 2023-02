THE GOP CIVIL WAR IS FULLY UNDERWAY (MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 2-27-23 LIVE)

2024 Presidential Race heats up- Paul Ryan and Jeb Bush help Trump- Desantis goes on Mark Levin- Desantis releases 2024 Ad- Zelensky lectures US citizens on Ukraine Aid- The FBI admits it operates in Ukraine- Woody Harrelson talks COVID and causes the media to meltdown- Stacey Abrams’ new job!- MikeCrispi.com for more!