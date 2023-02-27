LIVE: Jalen Ramsey Trade From The Rams?

NFL rumors and news today hit on some big topics including Jalen Ramsey trade rumors, Lamar Jackson rumors, NFL Free Agency Draft and more.

NBC Sports’ Peter King says a Jalen Ramsey trade absolutely could happen.

On the show, we look at the top Jalen Ramsey trade destinations.

Also, Lamar Jackson news is heating up with the franchise tag deadline quickly approaching.

NFL news has been surrounding Lamar Jackson contract extension talks and if he’ll stay with the Ravens.

Plus, with the NFL Draft and NFL Free Agency near, we have an NFL Mock Draft of Free Agent targets for every team.

Chat Sports’ Tyler Jones also answers your questions with two live NFL rumors mailbags.