Cowboys Report: Jalen Ramsey Trade To The Cowboys?

Jalen Ramsey trade rumors are here with the major NFL News that the Los Angeles Rams are having trade talks around Ramsey and there’s an expectation that the Rams will trade him in the coming weeks.

So will the Dallas Cowboys trade for Jalen Ramsey, a player they’ve been linked to many times in the past?

Cowboys Report host Tom Downey breaks down the Cowboys rumors on today’s show!