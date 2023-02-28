278,000 Americans killed by the vaccine in the first year, notes Peter McCullough, MD

"278,000 Americans died in the first year of the [COVID-19] vaccine campaign (Dec 2020 - Dec 2021) [according to an analysis by Mark Skidmore (2023) from Michigan State University.]" "This is far greater than any war… Far greater than any national tragedy…" "[But] No one seems to care." "I am much more keen to blame family members, church members… for a lack of outrage." Peter McCullough, MD tells "Man in America" on 23 Feb 2023.

The full 47-minute interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v2amzve-shocking-625000-increase-in-myocarditis-since-vaccine-roll-out-dr.-mccullou.html