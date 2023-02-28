Nasser Al-Attiyah and Klara Andersson - from the desert to the snow, ready for the Extreme E

In the chilly surroundings of Pite Havsbad, Sweden, Klara Andersson is pushing the Tavascan XE to its limits on the ice and snow of her home country.

Meanwhile, Nasser Al-Attiyah is surfing the dunes 4,500 kilometres away in the Qatar desert after winning his fifth Dakar Rally.

Following their strong performance in the final two races of last year’s edition, with a podium finish in Chile and a victory in the final round in Uruguay, right now the two ABT CUPRA XE team drivers are preparing for the most extreme electric challenge in a new Extreme E season.

Theirs is a story of contrasts that add up, driven by the same unstoppable impulse.