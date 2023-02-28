RT News - February 28 2023 (09:00 MSK)

RT speaks exclusively to a former US mercenary in Ukraine who defected to Russia to report on alleged war crimes by Kiev, also revealing the role of US intelligence in the conflict.

Nearly a hundred civilians including children are injured this year as Ukraine continues scattering banned landmines throughout residential areas in the Donetsk republic.

France won't be made a scapegoat for Africa's problems, or drawn into a tug of war for influence.

That's according to President Macron, ahead of his four-nation tour of the continent coming amid much recent opposition to Paris's presence there.