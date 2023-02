Elon Musk reclaims the world's richest man title as Tesla stock prices surge | Oneindia News

A Bloomberg report reveals that Elon Musk has reclaimed his title of being the world's richest person as Tesla stock prices surged.

Musk lost the world's richest person title n December 2022 as Tesla shares fell and was replaced by Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault.

However, around two months later, Musk reclaimed the throne.

