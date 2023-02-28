Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain resign from Delhi Cabinet, Kejriwal accepts | Oneindia News

Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain stepped down from their posts in the Delhi Cabinate on Tuesday and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accepted their resignations #ManishSisodia #ArvindKejriwal #CBI
Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain stepped down from their posts in the Delhi Cabinate on Tuesday and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accepted their resignations #ManishSisodia #ArvindKejriwal #CBI
Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is expected to be questioned by the CBI on Sunday in relation to the now-scrapped Delhi excise..