Alex Murdaugh Trial Live Stream full Day. Feb 28. See Description.

Live Streaming Alec/Alex Murdaugh Trial.
Starting at about 9:30am Eastern Time.
Not trying to talk over the trial but will provide commentary in Chat.
Live Streaming Alec/Alex Murdaugh Trial.
Starting at about 9:30am Eastern Time.
Not trying to talk over the trial but will provide commentary in Chat.
Live Streaming Alec/Alex Murdaugh Trial. Starting at about 9:30am Eastern Time. Not trying to talk over the trial but will provide..
On Day 20, The State rested its case. Day 21 marks the first full day of the Defense presenting its case in chief. Will Alex take..