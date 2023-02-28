Hong Kong to officially end controversial COVID mask mandate Wednesday

After nearly three years since the order was first enacted, Hong Kong is no longer imposing $1,000 fines for not wearing a mask as the city announced it is dropping the controversial COVID-19 mask mandate on Wednesday.
UN points out ‘massive’ rights violations in Ukraine as Russia fights to capture Bakhmut; Hong Kong to lift Covid mask mandate..
Hong Kong (AFP) Feb 28, 2023
Hong Kong is scrapping its mask mandate from Wednesday, Chief Executive John Lee announced,..