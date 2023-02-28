J. Cole and Drake to Headline 2023 Dreamville Festival

Cole and Drake to Headline , 2023 Dreamville Festival.

The third annual music festival will take place April 1-2 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Usher will headline on April 1.

Cole and Drake will share the stage on April 2.

The two rappers will perform a medley of songs and likely entertain the crowd with banter about their relationship.

The occasion marks the first time the rappers have headlined a show together.

They first collaborated in 2010 on "In the Morning.".

Drake and J.

Cole teamed up again in 2013 for "Jodeci Freestyle.".

Other Dreamville Festival performers include Sean Paul, City Girls, Summer Walker, .

Lil Durk, GloRilla, Ari Lennox, Waka Flocka Flame.

Earthgang, J.I.D., Burna Boy and more.

