Zelenskyy threatens the U.S. with the possibility of WWIII if US aid to Ukraine is stopped

Dave Rubin talks about Woody Harrelson shocking the audience during his SNL monologue where he attacked COVID vaccine mandates and the pharmaceutical industry; Harrelson’s appearance on “Club Random with Bill Maher” where he explained why he doesn’t trust Big Pharma’s profiteering during the pandemic; if Dr. Fauci will be forced to testify about gain of function research now that the US Energy Department believes that the Wuhan lab leak theory is the most credible explanation for the origin of COVID; Volodymyr Zelenskyy threatening the U.S. with the possibility of WWIII if US aid to Ukraine is stopped; Antony Blinken telling “CBS Mornings’” Nate Burleson why American taxpayers need to support military aid to Ukraine; Donald Trump’s visit to East Palestine Ohio; Joe Biden giving a smug response to ABC News’ David Muir asking him why he prioritized visiting Ukraine over East Palestine Ohio; Bryan Cranston telling CNN’s Chris Wallace why the phrase “Make America Great Again” is actually racist; CBS’s Michelle Miller spreading the lie that Florida is banning books like Lupita Nyong'o’s “Sulwe” for simply having black characters; Ron DeSantis telling Mark Levin what needs to be done to take the power away from the administrative state bureaucracy; and much more.