CNN Host Goes Quiet as Bill Maher Shows Receipts of Woke Insanity | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Jake Tapper’s interview with Bill Maher where Bill leaves Jake speechless after detailing why wokeness is destroying liberalism; Chris Rufo’s new documents proving that mayors like Ted Wheeler and Lori Lightfoot are officially putting critical race theory in education and public school curriculums; rising Chicago crime causing Lori Lightfoot to suffer a staggering defeat in the Chicago mayoral election; CNN’s Don Lemon asking Pete Buttigieg about the internal investigation into his personal travel; NBC News’ Lester Holt discussing how the Supreme Court may end Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan; Randi Weingarten having a complete meltdown in front of the Supreme Court over the possibility of Biden’s student loan forgiveness being ended; Cori Bush racializing the student loan crisis; “Shark Tank’s” Kevin O’Leary telling Tucker Carlson why there is no future for blue states like New York, Massachusetts, and California since businesses are flocking to red states; and much more.