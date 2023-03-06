Bill Maher's Crowd Roars for Russell Brand's Relentless Truth Bombs | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Russell Brand’s controversial appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher” where he roasted MSNBC, Pfizer, and Big Pharma to the face of MSNBC host John Heilemann; Bill Maher confronting Bernie Sanders with some uncomfortable polling data on student loan forgiveness; Jimmy Kimmel targeting Aaron Rodgers for his comments about Jeffrey Epstein on “The Pat McAfee Show”; Jimmy Kimmel responding to Tucker Carlson’s reaction to his coverage of the COVID lab leak; Jon Stewart’s self righteous attack on Nathan Dahm for his attempt at fighting drag queen story hour; Karine Jean-Pierre’s reaction to Tennessee’s drag show ban; “The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg’s angry defense of woke culture; Senator Ted Budd’s questioning of Phil Washington, Biden’s pick for FAA administrator; “Shark Tank’s” Kevin O’Leary explaining why there’s so many businesses leaving New York to Don Lemon and his CNN co-hosts; Lee Zeldin telling CPAC how to reach Democratic voters; and much more.