Lori Lightfoot Liberation + The Left Loves Crime + Andrew Breitbart, 11 Years On | Rep. Comer

Chicago's long nightmare is over as Lori Lightfoot has finally been banished back to whence she came.

Charlie looks back at the career of his hometown's worst ever mayor, then digs into the wider phenomenon of pro-crime, pro-anarchy liberals.

Rep.

James Comer joins to lay out the Oversight Committee's plan for sweeping investigations of the entire Biden empire.

And eleven years after the death of Andrew Breitbart, Alex Marlowe looks back at the legacy of the conservative pioneer.

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio stations across the country and simulcasting on Real America's Voice.